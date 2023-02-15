CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,303,547 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 573,769 shares.The stock last traded at $47.94 and had previously closed at $47.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.76) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.76) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average is $39.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

About CRH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,794,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,510 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in CRH by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,474,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,774,000 after acquiring an additional 803,876 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,312,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,068,000 after acquiring an additional 718,228 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CRH by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,265,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,465,000 after acquiring an additional 590,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter worth $12,212,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.