CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,303,547 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 573,769 shares.The stock last traded at $47.94 and had previously closed at $47.22.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.76) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.76) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average is $39.04.
CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.
