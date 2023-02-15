Critical Review: Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) vs. 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB)

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating) and 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Valley Bancorp and 1st Capital Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Valley Bancorp $22.51 million 2.15 $5.21 million $1.18 9.17 1st Capital Bancorp $38.16 million 1.68 $8.58 million $1.54 7.56

Analyst Recommendations

1st Capital Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bancorp. 1st Capital Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pacific Valley Bancorp and 1st Capital Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A 1st Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Pacific Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of 1st Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Valley Bancorp and 1st Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Valley Bancorp 22.91% N/A N/A 1st Capital Bancorp 22.45% N/A N/A

Summary

1st Capital Bancorp beats Pacific Valley Bancorp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Valley Bancorp

Pacific Valley Bancorp. operates as a bank holding company. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It primarily target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The firm provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. small business administration and the U.S. department of agriculture. The company is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

