Critical Survey: Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (DRETF) vs. The Competition

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) is one of 327 public companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A 5.96 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors $840.56 million $159.95 million 18.13

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

24.9% of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 2299 11984 13381 308 2.42

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 89.57%. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 12.19%. Given Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.7%. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 99.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.2% and pay out 136.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 15.41% -80.06% 2.46%

Summary

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust rivals beat Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

