Cronos (CRO) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.90 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.0752 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.90 billion and $19.23 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00081583 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00060100 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010055 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00025276 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

