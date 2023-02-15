Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,100 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 284,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Cumulus Media

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cumulus Media by 34.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 118.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,963. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Cumulus Media

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMLS. Noble Financial reduced their target price on Cumulus Media to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

(Get Rating)

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.