CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Short Interest Update

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the January 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 745,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:CVI traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $33.75. The stock had a trading volume of 676,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,666. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average of $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.52. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $43.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in CVR Energy by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth about $79,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

