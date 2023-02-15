CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.0 days.

CyberAgent Price Performance

CYGIY stock remained flat at $4.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. CyberAgent has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $6.57.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the provision of internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones.

