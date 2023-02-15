Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,997 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.2% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,212 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.77. The stock had a trading volume of 904,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,758,042. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

