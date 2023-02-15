Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 39.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE traded up $3.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $412.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $425.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.72. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

