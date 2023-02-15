Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,158 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Emfo LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 245,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,593,965. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.94. 1,484,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,123,038. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.14. The firm has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

