Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $4.48 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.7% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.15. 445,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $238.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.58.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.