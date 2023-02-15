Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Increases Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $117.20. 741,088 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.54. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

