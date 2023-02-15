Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Invests $281,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.76. The company had a trading volume of 218,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,519. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $144.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

