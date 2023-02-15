Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 75 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,063 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.4% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.39.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $489.80. 471,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,008,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum's capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

