Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Short Interest Up 28.5% in January

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 617,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Insider Activity at Cytek Biosciences

In other news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,760,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,037,324.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,398 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTKB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 44.3% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cytek Biosciences Trading Up 0.6 %

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:CTKB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.93. 438,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,859. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,186.00 and a beta of 0.26. Cytek Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

