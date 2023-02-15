CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Trading 6.9% Higher

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Rating) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. 2,087,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,896,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

CytoDyn Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.

Get CytoDyn alerts:

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

CytoDyn Company Profile

CytoDyn, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab. Its product include HIV, Cancer, graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), and COVID-19. The company was founded by Allen D. Allen on May 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CytoDyn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytoDyn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.