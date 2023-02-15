Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.00

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

Dacotah Banks Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $35.03.

About Dacotah Banks

Dacotah Banks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking services. It also offers real estate lending, including in-house loan servicing, and trust and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, SD.

