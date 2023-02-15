Dakota Wealth Management Buys Shares of 32,863 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.48. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

