Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $421.97 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $539.33. The stock has a market cap of $118.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $401.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.83.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

