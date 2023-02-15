Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after buying an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187,987 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,419 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,488,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,313,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average is $38.87.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

