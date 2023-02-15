Dakota Wealth Management Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,732 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,623 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 176.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 45,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $195.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.85.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 54.87%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

