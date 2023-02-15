Dakota Wealth Management Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,092 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 286,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,416,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $930,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 80,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.