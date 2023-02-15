Dakota Wealth Management Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIBK. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 489.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 2,500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $103,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,356.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 101.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

