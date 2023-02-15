Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 9,155 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 322.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 61,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,723 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $14,609,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BLV stock opened at $75.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.21. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $97.08.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.