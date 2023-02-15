Dakota Wealth Management Trims Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 29,696 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,151,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,629,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,260,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 856,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 219,441 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 138,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.16. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $70.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)
- George Soros is Short Silvergate – Is a Short Squeeze Possible?
- Cadence Design Gaps 7% Higher On Stellar Full-Year Guidance
- Parker-Hannifin: A Non-Glamour Stock You Need To Know About
- Should You Make Room For Marriott In Your Portfolio?
- 3 Tickers Leading the Tech Recovery
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.