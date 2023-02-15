Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,730 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 5.8% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,043,836,000 after buying an additional 65,824 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Danaher by 6.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,485,000 after buying an additional 279,432 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Danaher by 10.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,157,183,000 after buying an additional 431,694 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,622,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,171,923,000 after buying an additional 135,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Danaher by 15.2% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,973,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,007,316,000 after buying an additional 523,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

DHR opened at $254.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $185.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.