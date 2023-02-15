Danaos’ (DAC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DAC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Danaos from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Danaos Stock Performance

Shares of DAC traded down $3.00 on Wednesday, reaching $56.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.12. Danaos has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $107.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaos

About Danaos

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaos during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaos by 197.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Danaos during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Danaos by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Danaos during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

