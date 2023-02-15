Danaos’ (DAC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.20% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DAC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Danaos from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th.
Danaos Stock Performance
Shares of DAC traded down $3.00 on Wednesday, reaching $56.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.12. Danaos has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $107.47.
About Danaos
Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.
