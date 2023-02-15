David Kennon Inc Buys Shares of 177,780 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

David Kennon Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 177,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,518,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.0% of David Kennon Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,529. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.53. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $42.71.

