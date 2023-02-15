DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $218.84

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.04 million and $218.84 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0454 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 47.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00220734 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00103784 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00054328 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00059197 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004410 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000399 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,893,729 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

