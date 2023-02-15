DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Up 30.4% Over Last Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0449 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $24.53 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,893,643 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

