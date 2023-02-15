Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Shares Down 15.8%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Rating) shares traded down 15.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 120,853 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 72,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11.

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.69 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, decontamination pods, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

