Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Trading Down 15.8%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Rating) shares were down 15.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 120,853 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 72,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.44, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.69 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, decontamination pods, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

