Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Carole Ho Sells 2,548 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) insider Carole Ho sold 2,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $76,694.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,546,978.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Carole Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Carole Ho sold 818 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $24,376.40.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Carole Ho sold 1,521 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $46,968.48.

On Monday, January 9th, Carole Ho sold 1,459 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $41,552.32.

On Friday, January 6th, Carole Ho sold 1,451 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $41,600.17.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Carole Ho sold 2,913 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total value of $83,573.97.

Shares of DNLI stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.92. The company had a trading volume of 452,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,391. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average of $30.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.37. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $39.43.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 130,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 581.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 59,854 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 18,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

