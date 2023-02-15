Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Carole Ho Sells 2,548 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) insider Carole Ho sold 2,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $76,694.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,546,978.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Carole Ho also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 10th, Carole Ho sold 818 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $24,376.40.
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Carole Ho sold 1,521 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $46,968.48.
- On Monday, January 9th, Carole Ho sold 1,459 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $41,552.32.
- On Friday, January 6th, Carole Ho sold 1,451 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $41,600.17.
- On Wednesday, January 4th, Carole Ho sold 2,913 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total value of $83,573.97.
Denali Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of DNLI stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.92. The company had a trading volume of 452,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,391. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average of $30.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.37. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $39.43.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 130,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 581.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 59,854 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 18,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.