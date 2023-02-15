Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denny’s had a net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The business had revenue of $120.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Denny’s Stock Up 1.7 %

Denny’s stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.41. 48,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,152. The company has a market cap of $710.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.66. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $16.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. CL King increased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

In other Denny’s news, CFO Robert P. Verostek sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $93,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,746.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 529.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Further Reading

