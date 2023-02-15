Dero (DERO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $57.93 Million

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, Dero has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Dero has a market cap of $57.93 million and $140,396.66 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $4.36 or 0.00019705 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,122.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.78 or 0.00432977 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00015027 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00094973 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.15 or 0.00714884 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.00 or 0.00569583 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004513 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,290,070 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

