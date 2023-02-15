Dero (DERO) Market Cap Tops $58.47 Million

Dero (DERO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $4.40 or 0.00019291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $58.47 million and $138,227.79 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dero has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,803.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.32 or 0.00426770 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00014543 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00093896 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.22 or 0.00711385 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.32 or 0.00558344 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00181179 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,291,472 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

