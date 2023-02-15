Desjardins Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Sugar in a report released on Thursday, February 9th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Rogers Sugar’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

RSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Rogers Sugar Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:RSI opened at C$6.06 on Monday. Rogers Sugar has a 12-month low of C$5.58 and a 12-month high of C$6.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$632.49 million and a PE ratio of 14.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.50.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$267.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$256.40 million.

Rogers Sugar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

