DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Update

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DDCCF shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of DIC Asset from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.50 ($10.22) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Baader Bank cut shares of DIC Asset from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €7.50 ($8.06) target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DIC Asset from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of DIC Asset from €20.50 ($22.04) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get DIC Asset alerts:

DIC Asset Stock Performance

Shares of DDCCF stock remained flat at $9.70 on Wednesday. DIC Asset has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.