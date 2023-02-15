DigitalOcean (DOCN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect DigitalOcean to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DigitalOcean Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.54 and a beta of 1.20. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOCN. Piper Sandler downgraded DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.46.

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in DigitalOcean by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,461,000 after purchasing an additional 224,357 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in DigitalOcean by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in DigitalOcean by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in DigitalOcean by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

