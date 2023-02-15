Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Short Interest Update

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the January 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,998. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dollar General by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,907,000 after purchasing an additional 192,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,909,000 after acquiring an additional 46,656 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,610,000 after acquiring an additional 50,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

