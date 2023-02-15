Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on D shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.92.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

