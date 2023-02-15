Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.22

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.22 and last traded at $64.22, with a volume of 46319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.55.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $847.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $73,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,166. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,023. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $73,566.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

