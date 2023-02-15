Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,625 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Dover worth $22,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Dover by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Dover by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,560,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Dover by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 146,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,774,000 after acquiring an additional 27,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $155.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $164.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.63.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.