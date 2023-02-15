Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Update

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,400 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 168,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Dowa Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DWMNF remained flat at $30.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. Dowa has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $48.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.38.
Dowa Company Profile
