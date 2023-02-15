Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Trading Up 3.7%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) shares were up 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.41 and last traded at $34.41. Approximately 182,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,802,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCS shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity Stock Up 9.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.49, a PEG ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average is $32.53.

Insider Activity at Doximity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Doximity by 98.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.