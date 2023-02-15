DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Position Raised by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $113.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $140.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.92%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

