Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,753,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,646 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,081,000 after purchasing an additional 758,883 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,481,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,319,000 after acquiring an additional 29,885 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,767,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,744,000 after acquiring an additional 104,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,961,000 after acquiring an additional 318,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $99.47 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.20.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

