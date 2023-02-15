DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 28th

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
KSM stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $11.09.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
