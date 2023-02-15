DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 28th

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

KSM stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $11.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 24,862 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 113.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

