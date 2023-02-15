Dye & Durham Limited (DND) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Dye & Durham Trading Down 1.6 %

DND traded down C$0.34 on Wednesday, reaching C$20.29. 24,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,737. Dye & Durham has a one year low of C$11.62 and a one year high of C$31.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.09.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DND. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$27.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.