Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Short Interest Up 25.0% in January

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Currently, 13.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 303,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DYN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.68. 526,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,314. Dyne Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

In other news, Director Jason P. Rhodes bought 934,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $10,000,016.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 934,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,000,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 30,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $348,835.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $782,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,213 shares of company stock valued at $500,690. Corporate insiders own 42.34% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

